Global Insurance Analytics Market: 2021 Analysis Report, Share, Trends, Overview 2021-2027

Insurance analytics is the means of collecting, analyzing, and extracting relevant insights from multiple data sources to efficiently handle risks and provides the best possible insurance contracts in fields such as health, life, property, or casualty, among others. A large amount of data is generated by the insurance industry. The data analysis has served as a pillar for the insurance industry. Analytics in insurance assists to create customer behavior and further, it is used to foretell the demand for different insurance products by the insurance companies.

The Insurance Analytics key players in this market include:

⦁ Hexaware Technologies

⦁ LexisNexis Risk Solutions

⦁ Microsoft Corporation

⦁ MicroStrategy Inc.

⦁ OpenText

⦁ Oracle Corporation

⦁ PEGASYSTEMS INC.

⦁ Sapiens International

⦁ Tableau Software, LLC

⦁ Verisk Analytics, Inc.

By Type, the market is primarily split into

⦁ Tools

⦁ Services

By Application, this report covers the following segments

⦁ Claims Management

⦁ Risk Management

⦁ Customer Management and Personalization

⦁ Process Optimization

⦁ Others (workforce management and fraud detection)



Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Insurance Analytics industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Insurance Analytics Market Report

1. What was the Insurance Analytics Market size in 2019 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Insurance Analytics Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Insurance Analytics Market was the market leader in 2021?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.



The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Insurance Analytics market.

• The market share of the global Insurance Analytics market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Insurance Analytics market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Insurance Analytics market.

