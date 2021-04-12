Global Women Health & Beauty Supplements Market Size, Share, Forecast to 2026

The global women’s health and beauty supplement market is growing at a very fast pace owing to the growing consumer’s desire for health-promoting and self-care products across the globe. Factors such as pollution, sun protection, workplace stress are expected to propel global women’s health and beauty supplement market during the forecast period. In the last decade, new trends have been witnessed all across the globe related to women’s health and beauty, whether it is product choice or buying patterns. The ability of social media to more rapidly empower and inform consumers is growing the demand for various women’s health and beauty supplement products.

Moreover, in recent years, consumers all across the globe have become more and more health and wellness conscious. Additionally, the rising preferences of trends such as Ayurvedic herbs, CBD, and other traditional & natural approaches are also increased which is fuelling the growth of women’s health and supplement industry.

The presence of a wide range of distribution channel options from online to offline is providing rapid growth to the women health and beauty supplement industry. Online retailers such as Amazon.com, Nykaa.com, Sephora, Ulta, and Space NK are making the beauty product easily available in turn boosting the growth of the online sales channel. Additionally, the high penetration of smartphones and easy access to the internet globally is presenting various potential opportunities for the online distribution channel to grow women’s health and beauty market.

Besides, the growing use of products such as heal supplements coupled with various beauty care products by women population to diminish the anti-aging effects is also another major factor for the growth of the market. Countries with the growing number of aging women population such as China, Japan, and the US is the main hotspot for the market. Along with this, countries such as India and Thailand with a large number of consumer basis is also contributing significantly to the women health and supplement industry.

The growing trend towards the hyper-personalized products since the body requirements of every consumer is different is also presenting new growth opportunities to the market players. For instance, Johnson & Johnson have a dedicated working platform for microbiome trend in the market that is concerned with maintaining bacterial homeostasis in every individual customer. All these trends are anticipated to considerably drive the global women’s health and supplement market during the forecast period.

Global Women Health & Beauty Supplement Market- Segmentation

By Product

Vitamins

Mineral

Enzymes

Botanicals

Probiotics

Others

By Application

Women’s Health

Beauty Care

By Distribution Channel

Convenience Stores

Pharmacies

Online Retail

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Global Women Health & Beauty Supplement Market- Segment by Region

North America

The US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

