Global Dacryocystitis Market 2020: By Key Players, Market Share, Forecast to 2026

The global dacryocystitis market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The global dacryocystitis market is segmented on the basis of indication and treatment type. Based on the type, the market is segmented into acute, chronic, and others including congenital. Dacryocystitis can be treated with massage, medication, and surgery. Dacryocystectomy is a well-established procedure that refers to a complete surgical extirpation of the lacrimal sac.
The conventional treatment of acute dacryocystitis with abscess formation includes the use of warm compresses, systemic antibiotics, percutaneous drainage of the abscess, and external dacryocystorhinostomy (DCR) following resolution of the acute infection. However, this may result in complications, risk of recurrent infection, prolonged infection due to poor antibiotic abscess penetration, and the adverse effects of extended systemic antibiotic use. In addition, external DCR can result in cutaneous scar formation and may disrupt medial canthal anatomy.
Global Dacryocystitis Industry Regional Outlook
The global dacryocystitis market is geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is projected to hold significant share in the market owing to the increasing healthcare expenditure in the US and the presence of well-developed healthcare infrastructure in the country. The regional market is also driven by factors including the increasing prevalence of dacryocystitis. Further, there are several organizations such as the American Optometric Association, International Eye Foundation, among others in the region that works on the development of various treatment techniques as well as create awareness for improving the sight vision of people which in turn drives the dacryocystitis market growth.
Current Market Trends Covered in the Market Report:
- Increased investments by the government concerning the early diagnosis and treatment of eye related diseases are likely to flourish the dacryocystitis market growth during the forecast period
- Acute dacryocystitis indication segment will account for significant share in the dacryocystitis industry
- The North America region contributes a significant share in the dacryocystitis market
Global Dacryocystitis Market – Segmentation
By Indication
- Acute
- Chronic
- Others
Global Dacryocystitis Market – Segmentation by Region
North America
- United States
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
Company Profiles
- Akorn, Inc.
- Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
- Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.
- Bess Medizintechnik GmbH
- Cigna
- Cipla Ltd.
- Eyevance Pharmaceuticals
- Gunther Weiss Scientific Glass Co. Inc.
- FCI Ophthalmics
