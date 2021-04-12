AI in E-Commerce Market Size, Share, Trends & Forecast 2020-2026

AI in E-Commerce Market by Application (Pricing and Promotion Solutions, Supply Chain Management, Marketing, and Others), Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2019–2025 “, that studies the global markets for AI in e-commerce in terms of application, and regional categorization, major market players and competitive landscape for the period 2019 to 2025. The global AI in e-commerce market has contributed towards the growth of IT infrastructure as it requires the use of advanced technology. The regions covered under this market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World where North America had contributed substantially in 2018. The US is considered to be the major adopter of this advanced technology in majority of sectors and it is investing heavily in AI enabled e-commerce sector. AI in e-commerce is being employed in the US by diverse companies such as Netflix, Amazon, eBay and so on.

Moreover, Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to show the rapid growth in this global market. The key companies contributing in the global AI in e-commerce market include Appier Inc., Cortexica Vision Systems Ltd., Emarsys eMarketing Systems AG, Satisfi Labs, Inc., PayPal, Inc., Twiggle Ltd., and ViSenze Pte Ltd. The market is being driven by innovation, fierce competition, geographical expansion, merger and acquisition, new product or market identification and partnerships. For example, in August 2018, Appier Inc. launched AI-driven “AIQUA”, a proactive marketing automation platform to understand the consumer preference and behavior.

This study on AI in e-commerce market offers comprehensive analysis with respect to the current geographical trends, market determinants and country level market size ($ million) of the AI in e-commerce industry. The analysis thus performed for the AI in e-commerce market considers factors such as market scope, market segmentation, current industry trends, competitive landscape of the key participants in the industry, and so on. The proposed report presents the market estimates and forecast during 2019-2025, along with respective compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each segment and regional distribution during the forecast period. In addition, assessment of marketing models, key company profiles and analysis of market dynamics would provide valuable insights into the global AI in e-commerce market.

Report Scope: AI in E-Commerce Market

This report provides an in-depth assessment of the global AI in e-commerce market presented through sections such as

Market Overview

Major Commercial Developments in the AI in E-Commerce Industry

Market Trends and Dynamics of AI in E-Commerce Industry

Market Positioning of Major Market Players in AI in E-Commerce Industry

Current Market Scenario and Future Prospects of the AI in E-Commerce Market

Competitive Landscape of the AI in E-Commerce Market

Revenue and Forecast by Application, 2019-2025 ($ million)

Revenue and Forecast by Geography, 2019-2025 ($ million)

Geographic Coverage

North America Market Size and Forecast

Europe Market Size and Forecast

Asia Pacific Market Size and Forecast

Rest of the World Market Size and Forecast

Key Takeaways:

Market size and forecast of the AI in E-Commerce market for the period from 2019 to 2025.

CAGR (%) for individual segments in various regional markets from 2019 to 2025.

Market share analysis combined with competitive landscape of major players.

Profiles of key market players covering overall business operations, geographical presence, product portfolio, financial analysis and recent activities and news coverage.

