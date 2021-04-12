DNA Vaccine Market Size, Share, Trends & Forecast 2019-2025

The global DNA vaccine market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 42.5% during the forecast period. The massive benefits that DNA vaccine technology offer such as lower cost of production, lesser time and safety are attracting companies to invest in DNA vaccine technology. Many companies have their DNA vaccines in clinical trials. Collaborations and funding are taking place to promote the development for DNA based vaccines. For instance, Australian Research Council has provided a grant of ,000 to take on the research to deliver an inhalable DNA vaccine.

In April 2018, Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) funded a total amount of million to Inovio for developing DNA vaccines for Lassa fever and Middle east respiratory syndrome. In Jan 2018, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has granted .4 million to the Wistar Institute (Philadelphia) to develop a synthetic DNA-based vaccine for malaria. Wistar Institute will collaborate with the Inovia Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Johns Hopkins Malaria Research Center for this research initiative. With this research funding from the Gates Foundation, the Wistar Institute along with its collaborating partners will plan to develop this vaccine against Plasmodium falciparum.

One of the major factors driving the growth of the DNA vaccine market includes the number of pipeline products that are to enter the market in the future. Many companies are heavily investing in DNA vaccine technology. A large number of vaccines are in phase 1 and phase 2 clinical trials. These investments by biotechnology companies are driving the growth of the DNA vaccine industry.

Current Market Trends Covered in the Global DNA Vaccine Market Report

Animal vaccine is the largest market for DNA vaccine

Animal DNA vaccines to grow at a rapid rate due to increasing awareness

DNA vaccine pipeline products are expected to boost the market in the future

Technological advancements will drive a successful human DNA vaccine

