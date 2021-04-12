DNA Vaccine Market Size, Share, Trends & Forecast 2019-2025

The global DNA vaccine market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 42.5% during the forecast period. The massive benefits that DNA vaccine technology offer such as lower cost of production, lesser time and safety are attracting companies to invest in DNA vaccine technology. Many companies have their DNA vaccines in clinical trials. Collaborations and funding are taking place to promote the development for DNA based vaccines. For instance, Australian Research Council has provided a grant of ,000 to take on the research to deliver an inhalable DNA vaccine.
Request a free sample of our report on DNA Vaccine Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/dna-vaccines-market
In April 2018, Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) funded a total amount of million to Inovio for developing DNA vaccines for Lassa fever and Middle east respiratory syndrome. In Jan 2018, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has granted .4 million to the Wistar Institute (Philadelphia) to develop a synthetic DNA-based vaccine for malaria. Wistar Institute will collaborate with the Inovia Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Johns Hopkins Malaria Research Center for this research initiative. With this research funding from the Gates Foundation, the Wistar Institute along with its collaborating partners will plan to develop this vaccine against Plasmodium falciparum.
A full report of Global DNA Vaccine Market is available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/dna-vaccines-market
One of the major factors driving the growth of the DNA vaccine market includes the number of pipeline products that are to enter the market in the future. Many companies are heavily investing in DNA vaccine technology. A large number of vaccines are in phase 1 and phase 2 clinical trials. These investments by biotechnology companies are driving the growth of the DNA vaccine industry.
Current Market Trends Covered in the Global DNA Vaccine Market Report
- Animal vaccine is the largest market for DNA vaccine
- Animal DNA vaccines to grow at a rapid rate due to increasing awareness
- DNA vaccine pipeline products are expected to boost the market in the future
- Technological advancements will drive a successful human DNA vaccine
Global DNA Vaccine Market Segmentation
By Type
- Animal DNA Vaccine
- Human DNA Vaccine
By Technology
- Plasmid DNA Vaccine Technology
- Plasmid DNA Delivery Technology
By Application
- Oncology
- Infectious Diseases
- Others
Global DNA Vaccine Market Segment by Region
North America
- US
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
For more customized data, request for report customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/dna-vaccines-market
About Orion Market Research
Orion Market Research (OMR) is an Indian market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.
Media Contact:
Company Name: Orion Market Research
Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari
Email: [email protected]
Contact no: +91 780-304-0404