Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems Market is expected to reach $1,221.98 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems Market include Astronics, Zodiac Aerospace, Shandong Jinglu Industrial Control System Co. Ltd., Rollon, PGA Electronics S.A., Nook Industries, ALMEC EAS, Mesag, Kyntronics, ITT, Dornier Technologies, Crane, BÜHLER MOTOR, Airworks, and Moog, Inc.

Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are the growing number of air passengers, increasing disposable income, and rising demand for lightweight cabin products. However, the high cost of the systems is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Actuators convert electrical signals to mechanical movements. These are used in seat system to provide more comfort to passenger by allowing them to adjust their seat in according to their comfort. Aircraft seat actuation systems provide comfortable seating for the passengers in commercial as well as private aircraft.

By type, the electro-mechanical segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period because of its higher efficiency when compared to other actuator types.

Based on geography, Middle East & Africa is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the growing demand for premium seating along with the increasing air traffic.

Mechanisms Covered:

• Rotary

• Linear

Types Covered:

• Pneumatic

• Hydraulic

• Electro-Mechanical

Aircraft Types Covered:

• Wide Body Aircraft (WBA)

• Very Large Aircraft (VLA)

• Turboprop Seat Actuators

• Single-Aisle Aircraft Seat Actuators

• Regional Transport Aircraft (RTA)

• Narrow Body Aircraft (NBA)

• Helicopters

• Fixed-Wing Aircraft

• Business Jets

Seat Classes Covered:

• Premium Economy Class/Economy Plus

• First Class

• Economy Class

• Business Class

Components Covered:

• Hardware

• Software

End Users Covered:

• Aftermarket

• Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

