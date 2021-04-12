NGS in Agrigenomics – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global NGS in Agrigenomics Market is expected to reach $3,242.21 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 14.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in NGS in Agrigenomics Market include Neogen Corporation, GENOME LIFE SCIENCES, Arbor Biosciences, Eurofins Scientific, 10x Genomics, Biogenetic Services Inc, Array Gen Technology Pvt Ltd, Illumina Inc, NuGen Technologies Inc, Agrigenomics Inc, Agrigenome, LGC Limited, QTLomics Technologies Pvt Ltd, GALSEQ SRL VIA ITALIA, and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are growing population and rising concerns regarding food security. However, stringent regulatory norms are the restraining factors for the growth of the market.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/ngs-in-agrigenomics-market/request-sample

Agrigenomics refers to the application of genomics in the agriculture industry to enhance the productivity and sustainability of crops and livestock. It is being widely utilized to understand the complicated genomes of crops as well as livestock. Next-generation sequencing (NGS) helps farmers, breeders, and researchers in identifying the genetic sequences which can be used to determine desirable traits and make better breeding decisions.

By application, the livestock segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period because of the need to develop a reference genome sequence to develop future tools for analysis of genetic traits in various animals.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/ngs-in-agrigenomics-market

Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the growing requirement of food for the increasing population of major developing economies.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/ngs-in-agrigenomics-market

Products Covered:

• Instruments

• Kits and Consumables

Sequencing Kits Technologies Covered:

• PacBio Sequencers

• Illumina Hi Seq Family

• Oxford Nanopore Sequencing

• Other Sequencing Technologies

Types Covered:

• Nanopore

• NextSeq

• NovaSeq

• Sequel

Processes Covered:

• Marker Assisted Selection (MAS)

• DNA/RNA Sequencing

• DNA Extraction and Purification

• Genotyping

• Genetically Modified Organism (GMO) Trait Purity

Applications Covered:

• Food and Beverage

• Livestock

• Crops

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com