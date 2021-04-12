Global Artificial Intelligence (Ai) In Manufacturing Market 2020 Trends, Research Report, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast to 2026

Global artificial intelligence (ai) in manufacturing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 33.5% during the forecast period (2019-2025). The global AI in manufacturing market value was nearly .3 billion in 2018 which is estimated to reach around .8 billion in 2025. AI is widely applicable in various sectors such as healthcare, education, business and is gradually approaching the manufacturing sector, assisting the industrial automation. It is transforming the way of product manufacturing through machine learning technology. AI assists in quality control, improve waste management, reduce design time and also perform predictive maintenance.

The trends in developing AI in manufacturing include continuous development in computer visualization. It has been used since long for quality assurance by showing manufactured goods imperfections in real time. The AI in the manufacturing market with the Internet of Things (IoT) explore the various valuable application. IoT assists manufacturers to bring services and supplies to customers.

According to the investigation of the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), various manufacturing robots deployed in factories accounted to be around 1.3 million globally in 2018. This will assist the employees to decline labor work and assist in reaching the developing stage in designing, programming, and maintenance of product manufacturing. The increasing demand for human-robot collaboration in manufacturing units is expected to drive the global AI in the manufacturing market in the near future. Some of the major players in the global AI in manufacturing market include Intel Corp., SAS Institute Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., IBM Corp., Rockwell Automation, Sight Machines Inc. and Uptake Technologies Inc. The companies are motivated for the enhancement of innovative products for AI in the manufacturing market to stay competitive in the global market.

