Digital Process Automation Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

The Digital Process Automation Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 12% during 2021-2027. Digital process automation refers to the use of digital technology to perform the process of performing a workflow. Many companies are recognizing the benefits of adopting digital process automation for workflows that increase the demand for the digital process automation market. Automation is a requirement in today’s business to reduce time and minimize errors. Increasing digitization of enterprises is also fueling the growth of the digital process automation market.

The following segmentation are covered in this report:

By Industry Vertical

Manufacturing

Retail & Consumer Goods

BFSI

Telecom & IT

Transport & Logistics

Energy & Utility

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare

Others (government and travel & hospitality)

By Organization Size

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large enterprises

By Deployment Type

On-premises

Cloud

Company Profile

Appian

Bizagi

Cognizant

DST Systems

IBM

Mindtree

Nintex

Oracle

Pegasystems

Tibco Software

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Digital Process Automation Market

The market share of the global Digital Process Automation Market supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Digital Process Automation Market

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Digital Process Automation Market

Scope of the report

The research study analyses the Digital Process Automation Market industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent developments

Market overview and growth analysis

Import and export overview

Volume analysis

Current market trends and future outlook

Market opportunistic and attractive investment segment

Geographic coverage

North america market size and/or volume

Latin america market size and/or volume

Europe market size and/or volume

Asia-pacific market size and/or volume

Rest of the world market size and/or volume

Key Questions Answered by Digital Process Automation Market Report

What was the Digital Process Automation Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027)

What will be the CAGR of 12% Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Digital Process Automation Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

