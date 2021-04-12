Geospatial Analytics Market Industry Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2021 to 2027

Geospatial analysis is a quantitative study of geospatial phenomena. Its general ability is to manipulate spatial data into different forms and extract its potential information.

Based on component, the software & solutions segment is estimated to lead the geospatial analytics market in 2018.

Geospatial Analytics market size is projected to reach US$ 55710 million by 2027, from US$ 49240 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 12% during 2021-2027.

Esri

Pitney bowes

Oracle

Sap

Alteryx

Hexagon ab

Digitalglobe

Trimble

Maxar technologies

Maplarge

Harris corporation

Bentley systems

General electric

Google

Rmsi

Fugro

Geospatial Analytics Breakdown Data by Type

Surface & Field Analytics

Network & Location Analytics

Geovisualization

Geospatial Analytics Breakdown Data by Application

Surveying

Medicine & Public Safety



Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Geospatial Analytics industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Geospatial Analytics Market Report



1. What was the Geospatial Analytics Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Geospatial Analytics Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Geospatial Analytics Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.











The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Geospatial Analytics market.

• The market share of the global Geospatial Analytics market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Geospatial Analytics market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Geospatial Analytics market.





