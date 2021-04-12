Field Service Management Market Industry Size, Share, Growth, Analysis and Forecast – 2027

Adoption of field service management solutions is higher in large enterprises and the trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period. Field service management solutions are important for large enterprises because they have a large number of people, many documents, and need to maintain extensive customer records. Moreover, large corporations are struggling to assign work orders to field technicians and engineers. Failure to effectively manage work orders in large enterprises can increase costs and reduce productivity. This can also lead to loss of customer loyalty and market share. Large enterprises adopt field service management solutions, focusing on centrally managing business processes and critical data of people and customers.

Some prominent players across all service types profiled in the field service management market study include Oracle (US), Microsoft (US), SAP (Germany), IFS (Sweden), ServiceMax (US), Salesforce (US), Infor (US), Trimble (US), Comarch (Poland), ServicePower (US), OverIt (Italy), FieldAware (US), GeoConcept (France), Zinier (US), Accruent (US), Praxedo (France), FieldEZ (India), FieldEdge (US), Jobber (Canada), ServiceTitan (US).

By the type, the market is primarily split into

On-premises

Cloud

By the application, this report covers the following segments

Energy & Utilities

Telecom

Manufacturing

Healthcare

BFSI

Construction & Real Estate

Transportation & Logistics

Others

The Field Service Management (FSM) key manufacturers in this market include:

Jobber

KickserV

Microsoft

Oracle

Overit

Praxedo

Salesforce

SAp





