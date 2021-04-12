Geographic Information System Market Trends, Growth, Analysis, Share and Forecast – 2021 to 2027

The key driving factors for the growth of the market are the development of smart cities and urbanization, integration of geospatial technology with mainstream technologies for business intelligence, and growing adoption of geospatial solutions in transportation.

The software market is expected to exhibit a significant growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing use of GIS software in urban planning, disaster management, transport management, and smart city development.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market

The global Geographic Information System (GIS) market size is projected to reach US$ 10290 million by 2027, from US$ 9684.8 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5% during 2021-2027.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full report of Global Geographic Information System Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/geographic-information-system-gis-market/23698/

The following players are covered in this report:

Hexagon

Topcon

Trimble

Autodesk

Environmental Systems Research Institute

Bentley Systems

Caliper

Computer Aided Development

Pitney Bowes

Hi-Target Surveying Instrument

Macdonald, Dettwiler And Associates

General Electric

Data by Type

Hardware (GIS Collector, Total Station, LIDAR)

Software

Data by Application

Oil And Gas

The Construction Of

Mining

Transport

Public Utilities

Other



Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Geographic Information System industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Geographic Information System Market Report



1. What was the Geographic Information System Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Geographic Information System Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Geographic Information System Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.









The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Geographic Information System market.

• The market share of the global Geographic Information System market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Geographic Information System market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Geographic Information System market.





About Us:



Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:



Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404