Erp Software Market Industry Size, Growth, Analysis and Forecast – 2021 to 2027

Enterprise resource planning (ERP) is a method of efficiently utilizing people, hardware and software to increase productivity and profit, thus simplifying a company’s business processes. ERP systems merge each of the company’s key operations, including the manufacturing, distribution, financial, human resources and customer relations departments, into one software system. It is widely used in all industries.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global ERP Software Market

The global ERP Software market size is projected to reach US$ 31740 million by 2026, from US$ 30330 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4% during 2021-2027.

The following players are covered in this report:

SAP

Oracle

Sage

Infor

Microsoft

Kronos

Epicor

IBM

Totvs

Workday

UNIT4

YonYou

Cornerstone

Kingdee

Digiwin

ERP Software Breakdown Data by Type

On premise ERP

Cloud-based ERP

ERP Software Breakdown Data by Application

Manufacturing

BFSI

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Telecom

Others





