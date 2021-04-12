Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market Industry Size, Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast – 2027

Deep brain stimulation (DBS) is a neurosurgical procedure involving the implantation of a medical device called a neurostimulator (sometimes referred to as a ‘brain pacemaker’), which sends electrical impulses, through implanted electrodes, to specific targets in the brain (brain nuclei) for the treatment of movement and neuropsychiatric disorders. DBS in select brain regions has provided therapeutic benefits for otherwise-treatment-resistant disorders such as Parkinson’s disease, essential tremor, dystonia, chronic pain, major depression and obsessive–compulsive disorder (OCD). Despite the long history of DBS, its underlying principles and mechanisms are still not clear. DBS directly changes brain activity in a controlled manner, its effects are reversible (unlike those of lesioning techniques), and it is one of only a few neurosurgical methods that allow blinded studies.





North America is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 51% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest sales place with the sales market share of 30%. China, Japan is also important sales regions for Deep Brain Stimulation Devices.

Deep Brain Stimulation Device market is mainly occupied by large companies, Sorin as the largest player in the market produced over 57% of Artificial Heart Lung Machine and made more than 59.6% of revenue share in 2016. MAQUET followed as second produced about 18.3% in 2016.

In 2019, the global Deep Brain Stimulation Devices market size was US$ 952.5 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1930.6 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 10% during 2021-2027.

The major companies include:

Medtronic

Boston Scientific

Abbott

Beijing Pins

SceneRay

Segment by Type, the Deep Brain Stimulation Devices market is segmented into

Single-channel DBS

Dual Channel DBS

Segment by Application, the Deep Brain Stimulation Devices market is segmented into

Parkinson’s Disease

Essential Tremor

Dystonia

Others



