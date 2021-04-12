Enterprise information archiving Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2027

Enterprise information archiving market size to grow from USD 5.7 billion in 2020 to USD 10.8 billion by 2027, at a (CAGR) of 12% during 2021–2027.

Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) software combines products and solutions for archiving user messaging content such as email, instant messaging (IM), SMS, public and business social media data. This also includes enterprise file synchronization and sharing (EFSS) platforms, other types of content such as files, website content, and data stored in voice. Most of the EIA expenditure is for email compliance and retention. However, there is an increasing interest in archiving other sources of additional messaging data. EIA products provide features such as data reduction across content types, retention management, content indexing, and at least basic tools for electronic search and classification.

The major enterprise information archiving vendors operating in the market include Google (US), Microsoft (US), HPE (US), IBM (US), Dell (US), Veritas (US), Barracuda (US), Proofpoint (US), Smarsh (US), Mimecast (UK), ZL Technologies (US), Global Relay (Canada), Micro Focus (UK), OpenText (Canada),

Enterprise information archiving Market Segment Based on Type

Content types

Email

Database

Social media

Instant messaging

Web

Mobile communication

File and Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS)

Services

Consulting

System Integration

Training, Support, and Maintenance



Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Enterprise information archiving industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Enterprise information archiving Market Report



1. What was the Enterprise information archiving Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Enterprise information archiving Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Enterprise information archiving Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.









