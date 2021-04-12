Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market Industry Size, Growth, Analysis and Forecast – 2027

Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market size was valued at USD 4.64 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of +7% over the forecast period.

Breast cancer is defined as a malignant tumor formed in breast tissue and has emerged as a major cancer among women around the world. Doctors do several tests to diagnose the affected area and to see if the cancer has spread to other parts of the body. The breast cancer market is expected to show strong growth over the given forecast period. The growth of the market may be due to the increasing breast cancer worldwide.

Profile descriptions of the key market leaders, including AbbVie Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Dako, Eli Lilly and Co., Nanostring Technologies, Pfizer Inc., Puma Biotechnology Inc., and Sanofi S.A.

Segmentation



By Diagnostic Techniques



Imaging

Surgical Biopsy

Lab Tests



By Cancer Type



BRCA Breast Cancer

ER & PR Breast Cancer

HER 2 Breast Cancer

EGFR Mutation Test Breast Cancer

Others



By End Users



Hospitals and Clinics

Cancer Research Centers

Diagnostic Laboratories

Ambulatory Surgical Centers







Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Breast Cancer Diagnostics industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market Report



1. What was the Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.











