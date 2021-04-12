Blockchain In Insurance Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

The Blockchain In Insurance Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 82% during 2021-2027. Blockchain technology is based on the principle of a decentralized ledger that eliminates the need for intermediaries. Copies of shared ledgers are stored at multiple user locations, giving guaranteed insurance companies, agents, brokers, or underwriters access to the same data source that is updated in real time. All transactions registered on the blockchain are verified and encrypted, and any changes to the record are further posted to the original data.
The following segmentation are covered in this report:
By Application
- GRC management
- Death and claims management
- Identity management and fraud detection
- Payments
- Smart contracts
- Others (content storage management and customer communication)
By Organization Size
- Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
- Large enterprises
Company Profile
- Microsoft Corporation
- IBM Corporation
- Amazon Web Services, Inc.
- Oracle Corporation
- SAP SE
- Chainthat Limited
The report covers the following objectives:
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Blockchain In Insurance Market
- The market share of the global Blockchain In Insurance Market supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Blockchain In Insurance Market
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Blockchain In Insurance Market
Scope of the report
The research study analyses the Blockchain In Insurance Market industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:
Recent developments
- Market overview and growth analysis
- Import and export overview
- Volume analysis
- Current market trends and future outlook
- Market opportunistic and attractive investment segment
Geographic coverage
- North america market size and/or volume
- Latin america market size and/or volume
- Europe market size and/or volume
- Asia-pacific market size and/or volume
- Rest of the world market size and/or volume
Key Questions Answered by Blockchain In Insurance Market Report
- What was the Blockchain In Insurance Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027)
- What will be the CAGR of 82% Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Blockchain In Insurance Market was the market leader in 2020?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
