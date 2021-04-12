Behavioral Biometrics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

The Behavioral Biometrics Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 23% during 2021-2027. Behavioral biometrics solutions are used for identification purposes by investigating the user’s activity, including keystroke dynamics, signature verification, speech recognition, and gesture recognition. In this system, a biometric system verifies the user’s behavior against a profile built with a number of physiological, cognitive, and contextual characteristics.

The following segmentation are covered in this report:

By Component

Software

Services

By Application

Identity and access management

Fraud detection and prevention management

Risk and compliance management

By Vertical

BFSI

Retail and eCommerce

Healthcare

Government and Defense

Telecommunications

Others (Education, Real Estate, and Travel)

Company Profile

BehavioSec Inc.

BioCatch

EZMCOM Inc.

IBM Corporation

NEC Corporation

Nuance Communications, Inc.

NuData Security Inc.

