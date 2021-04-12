Robo-Taxi – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Robo-Taxi Market is expected to reach $7.42 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 65.8% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Robo-Taxi Market include NAVYA SAS, Waymo LLC (Google), Nutonomy (Aptiv), Uber Technologies, MOIA, Cruise Automation (General Motors), Ridecell Inc, AB Volvo, Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co., Ltd., Tesla, Easy Ride (Nissan & Dena), Daimler AG, Lyft Inc., Ford Motor Company, Volkswagen Group, Volvo, Zoox, EasyMile, Didi Chuxing Technology Co, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

Increase in government initiatives, rise in investments by the top players in the automation industry and increasing demand for fuel-efficient and emission-free vehicles are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, high R&D cost for implementation and cyber-security threats are hampering the growth of the market.

Robo-taxies are the self-driving taxis that are autonomous vehicles, which are operated by an on-demand mobility service. The emergence of robo-taxi is driven by its benefits, such as getting better fleet management and dropping the cost of ownership.

Based on the vehicle, the car segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the robotic assistance used for delivery, supplies pick up, and other routine tasks by autonomous cars for small businesses and adopting advanced production technologies in the race to deploy autonomous vehicles.

By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the growing concern about pollution, increasing the number of vehicles on the road that has led to traffic congestion and increasing demand for electric cars in China and Japan.

Vehicles Covered:

• Shuttle

• Goods Van

• Car



Services Covered:

• Station-based Car Sharing

• Rental



Level of Autonomies Covered:

• Level 5 (L5)

• Level 4 (L4)



Propulsions Covered:

• Electric/Fully Electric

• Fuel Cell

• Hybrid

• Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)



Components Covered:

• Ultrasonic Sensors

• Radar

• Camera

• Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR)



Applications Covered:

• Freight

• Passenger Transportation



End Users Covered:

• Residential

• Non-Residential

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

