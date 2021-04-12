Squalene – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Squalene Market is expected to reach $244.74 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.3% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Squalene Market include Wilshire Technologies, VESTAN, SOPHIM, Arbee, Nucelis, Maypro, Kishimoto Special Liver Oil Co. Ltd., Gracefruit Limited, ARISTA INDUSTRIES, Amyris, and Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals.

Growth in pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries, development of vegetable and synthetic sources and high prevalence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases is driving the growth of the market. However, the volatile supply of raw materials and government rules and regulations is hampering growth of the market.

Squalene is a chemical compound naturally found in shark liver oil and other vegetable sources, including olive oil, rice bran oil, and wheat germ oil. Squalene is an unsaturated hydrocarbon that can be used in various industries, which include cosmetics, nutraceutical, and healthcare.

Based on the end-user, the cosmetics and personal care segment are anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to high demand for anti-ageing and rejuvenating creams among middle-aged women and increasing awareness regarding detoxifying, hydrating, and emollient attributes of the product.

By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to rising cosmetics sector, increasing demand for dietary supplements because of rising disposable income, changing lifestyles, and growing health awareness.

Sources Covered:

• Vegetable/Plant Source

• Biosynthetic (GM Yeast)

• Natural & Synthetic Blend

• Animal Source (Shark Liver Oil)



Formulations Covered:

• Tablets or Capsules

• Softgels

• Powder

• Liquid (Oil/Lotion)



Distribution Channels Covered:

• Retail

• Offline Stores

• E-Commerce Stores

• Chemists



End Users Covered:

• Food

• Pharmaceutical/Healthcare

• Vaccine

• Nutraceuticals

• Cosmetics and Personal Care

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

