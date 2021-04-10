Global Consumer Appliances Market 2020 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2026

The global consumer appliances market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The rising technologically advanced consumer appliance demand is anticipated to significantly drive the growth of the consumer appliance market. Additionally, the rapidly changing lifestyles across the globe will also drive the growth of the consumer appliance industry.

Moreover, the rising disposable incomes in emerging countries coupled with an increase in the number of single and two-person households are considered as another influential factor for the consumer appliance market growth.

The trend of smart appliances that are from singular to multi-functionality in recent years is significantly driving the market. Following the trend, industry players are launching various smart appliances that are capable of multi-functionality. For instance, in September 2019, Amazon Inc. launched its smart oven which is not just a conventional oven, however, it can also be used as an air fryer, microwave, and food warmer all in one. Similarly, Samsung Electronics also offers a smart refrigerator called the Samsung Family Hub fridge which serves as a primary communication center for the home, letting families organize schedules while also alerting them what might is required to be added to their grocery list.

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered-

o By Product Type

o By Usage

o By Distribution Channel

Regions Covered-

o North America

o Europe

o Asia-Pacific

o Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape- AB Electrolux, Hitachi, Ltd., Rinnai Corp., Samsung Electronics, Whirlpool Corp.

Global Consumer Appliances Market Report Segment

By Product Type

Air Solution

o HVAC System

o Air Purifier

o Air Cooler

o Fans and Exhaust Fans

Entertainment

o Television

o Speaker, Smart Speaker & Radio

o Gaming Console

o Digital Camera

Laundry & Cleanliness

o Washing Machine & Dryers

o Dishwasher

o Vacuum Cleaner

Connectivity

o Smartphone

o Tablets

o Desktop & Laptop (& Accessories)

Water Solution

o Water Purifier

o Water Geyser

o Water Pump

Kitchen Appliances

o Refrigerators

o Microwave

o Mixer & Juicer

o Stove & Hobs

o Other

Grooming Accessories

Wearables

Other Consumer Appliances

By Usage

Personal Care/Individual

Domestic Use

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Global Consumer Appliances Market Report By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

