Global Consumer Appliances Market 2020 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2026

The global consumer appliances market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The rising technologically advanced consumer appliance demand is anticipated to significantly drive the growth of the consumer appliance market. Additionally, the rapidly changing lifestyles across the globe will also drive the growth of the consumer appliance industry.
Moreover, the rising disposable incomes in emerging countries coupled with an increase in the number of single and two-person households are considered as another influential factor for the consumer appliance market growth.
The trend of smart appliances that are from singular to multi-functionality in recent years is significantly driving the market. Following the trend, industry players are launching various smart appliances that are capable of multi-functionality. For instance, in September 2019, Amazon Inc. launched its smart oven which is not just a conventional oven, however, it can also be used as an air fryer, microwave, and food warmer all in one. Similarly, Samsung Electronics also offers a smart refrigerator called the Samsung Family Hub fridge which serves as a primary communication center for the home, letting families organize schedules while also alerting them what might is required to be added to their grocery list.
Market Coverage
- The market number available for – 2019-2026
- Base year- 2019
- Forecast period- 2020-2026
- Segment Covered-
o By Product Type
o By Usage
o By Distribution Channel
- Regions Covered-
o North America
o Europe
o Asia-Pacific
o Rest of the World
- Competitive Landscape- AB Electrolux, Hitachi, Ltd., Rinnai Corp., Samsung Electronics, Whirlpool Corp.
Global Consumer Appliances Market Report Segment
By Product Type
- Air Solution
o HVAC System
o Air Purifier
o Air Cooler
o Fans and Exhaust Fans
- Entertainment
o Television
o Speaker, Smart Speaker & Radio
o Gaming Console
o Digital Camera
- Laundry & Cleanliness
o Washing Machine & Dryers
o Dishwasher
o Vacuum Cleaner
- Connectivity
o Smartphone
o Tablets
o Desktop & Laptop (& Accessories)
- Water Solution
o Water Purifier
o Water Geyser
o Water Pump
- Kitchen Appliances
o Refrigerators
o Microwave
o Mixer & Juicer
o Stove & Hobs
o Other
- Grooming Accessories
- Wearables
- Other Consumer Appliances
By Usage
- Personal Care/Individual
- Domestic Use
By Distribution Channel
- Online
- Offline
Global Consumer Appliances Market Report By Geography
North America
- United States
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
