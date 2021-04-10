Global Sustainable Footwear Market 2020 Trends, Research Report, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast to 2026

The global sustainable footwear market is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The global footwear companies are continuously changing their way of production in order to become more environmentally friendly. A wide range of sustainable footwear starting from hay-based sneakers to biodegradable vegan stilettos are available in the market providing consumers with various choices for sustainable footwear.
The sustainable footwear market is driven by the significant change in lifestyle which in turn is increasing the emphasis on additional features such as comfort and sustainability. Additionally, the strict government regulations coupled with active NGOs that are working to protect the environment and animal rights are encouraging footwear manufacturers towards sustainable approaches for production.
Furthermore, the industry players are also adopting sustainable ways of transportation and packaging material to limit the emission of CO2 in the environment. For instance, Adidas AG has set a target of using recycled materials for packaging transport products from 2021 onwards. In addition to this, the company is also testing a recycling loop for transport packaging. This is expected to add to the overall growth of the sustainable footwear market.
Market Coverage
- The market number available for – 2019-2026
- Base year- 2019
- Forecast period- 2020-2026
- Segment Covered-
o By Type
o By End-Users
- Regions Covered-
o North America
o Europe
o Asia-Pacific
o Rest of the World
Competitive Landscape- Adidas AG, Nike Inc., Puma SE, Allbirds, Inc., Everlane, Inc., Rothy's, Inc., VEJA
Global Sustainable Footwear Market Report Segment
By Product Type
- Athletic
- Non-Athletic
By End-User
- Men
- Women
- Children
Global Sustainable Footwear Market Report Segment
North America
- United States
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
