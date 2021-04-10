Global Sustainable Footwear Market 2020 Trends, Research Report, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast to 2026

The global sustainable footwear market is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The global footwear companies are continuously changing their way of production in order to become more environmentally friendly. A wide range of sustainable footwear starting from hay-based sneakers to biodegradable vegan stilettos are available in the market providing consumers with various choices for sustainable footwear.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/sustainable-footwear-market

The sustainable footwear market is driven by the significant change in lifestyle which in turn is increasing the emphasis on additional features such as comfort and sustainability. Additionally, the strict government regulations coupled with active NGOs that are working to protect the environment and animal rights are encouraging footwear manufacturers towards sustainable approaches for production.

A Full Report of Global Sustainable Footwear Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/sustainable-footwear-market

Furthermore, the industry players are also adopting sustainable ways of transportation and packaging material to limit the emission of CO2 in the environment. For instance, Adidas AG has set a target of using recycled materials for packaging transport products from 2021 onwards. In addition to this, the company is also testing a recycling loop for transport packaging. This is expected to add to the overall growth of the sustainable footwear market.

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered-

o By Type

o By End-Users

Regions Covered-

o North America

o Europe

o Asia-Pacific

o Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape- Adidas AG, Nike Inc., Puma SE, Allbirds, Inc., Everlane, Inc., Rothy’s, Inc., VEJA

Global Sustainable Footwear Market Report Segment

By Product Type

Athletic

Non-Athletic

By End-User

Men

Women

Children

Global Sustainable Footwear Market Report Segment

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Reasons to Buying From us –

1. We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors.

2. More than 120 countries are for analysis.

3. Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation.

4. Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/sustainable-footwear-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404