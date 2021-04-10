Glass-to-metal Seals Market to 2027, Future Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Forecast 2021-2027

Glass-to-Metal seals typically consist of a metal housing, a molded glass preform, and one or several inner conductors. These components melt in an inert gas atmosphere to form a hermetic seal in a special thermal process at about 1000 ° C.

Glass-to-metal Seals market size is projected to reach US$ 1704.6 million by 2027, from US$ 1254 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4% during 2021-2027.

Schott

Emerson Fusite

SHINKO ELECTRIC

Elan Technology

Winchester Tekna

Electrovac

Hermetic Solutions

VAC-TRON

Market Segment by Type

Matched Seals

Compression Seals





