Water Disinfection Equipment – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Water Disinfection Equipment Market is expected to reach $7.47 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Water Disinfection Equipment Market include BWT, Danaher, Evoqua Water Technologies, Industrie De Nora, ProMinent, Solenis, SUEZ, Xylem, Water Tech Sales & Consulting Inc., Halma, Kuraray Aqua Co. Ltd., and Trojan Technologies.

Strict regulations and industry standards to treat wastewater across various industries are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the availability of low-cost alternative disinfection techniques is hampering the market growth.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/water-disinfection-equipment-market/request-sample

Water disinfection equipment are used to check and remove the contamination present in the water across various application such as municipal, commercial and residential, manufacturing, and other. There many product types available in the market used for a different process to remove the impurity from water such as chemical generation, UV, ozone generation, and other.

Based on the type, the ultraviolet (UV) segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to it is commonly used to disinfect and treat water as it effectively destroys a significant amount of waterborne microorganisms. UV treatment provides a higher level of a safe solution against chlorine-resistant microorganisms. The demand for UV water disinfection equipment is increasing across the residential sector as the lamp is required to change once in a year, making it more cost-efficient.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/water-disinfection-equipment-market

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to this growth is attributed to the increasing number of manufacturing facilities across various industries like energy and power, food and beverages, chemical, and pharmaceuticals. Strict rules and regulations regarding the quality of drinking water and increasing government initiatives and policies will further spur the demand for water disinfection equipment in the region.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/water-disinfection-equipment-market

Types Covered:

• Chemical Generation

• Ozone Generation

• Ultraviolet (UV)



Applications Covered:

• Commercial

• Manufacturing

• Municipal

• Residential

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com