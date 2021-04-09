Global Aircraft Tires Market Size, Share 2020, Impressive Industry Growth Report 2026

The global aircraft tires market is anticipated to grow significantly at a CAGR over the forecast period (2020-2026). The key aspect that drives the growth of the global aircraft tires market is the rising air travel across the globe during the forecast period as compared to 2020 levels. Increased military spending, on-going procurements of military aircraft, along with increasing manufacturing capabilities of the region are some other factors that drive the growth of the global aircraft tires market over the forecast period.

Besides, the key players such as Aviation Tires & Treads LLC, Bridgestone Corp., Dunlop Aircraft Tyres Ltd., Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., Mitas (Trelleborg Group), Petlas Tire Corp., and Specialty Tires of America Inc. among others are likely to support the growth of the aircraft tires market. These players are also substantially investing in the development of new technology tires such as flying taxis or flying cars, which are currently in their initial stages. For instance, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. introduced AERO, a concept tire for autonomous and flying cars at Geneva International Motor Show 2019. The novel AERO consists of advanced features such as non-pneumatic structure, multimodal design, optical sensing, and magnetic propulsion among others. Hence, such factors are likely to encourage the player to gain a competitive edge and in turn, contribute to the growth of the market.

Market Coverage

Market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- By Tire Construction, Tire Type, Aircraft Types, and Distribution Channels

Regions Covered- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape- Bridgestone Corp., Dunlop Aircraft Tyres Ltd., Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., Michelin Group, Qingdao Sentury Tire Co. Ltd.

Global Aircraft Tires Market – Segmentation

By Tire Type

New Tires

Retreaded Tires

By Tire Construction

Radial

Bias

By Aircraft Type

Commercial Aircrafts

o Wide-Body Aircraft

o Narrow Body Aircraft

o Regional Transport Aircraft

Military Aircrafts

Others (Spacecrafts)

By Distribution Channel

Aftermarket

OEM

Global Aircraft Tires Market – Segmentation by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @

