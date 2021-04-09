Global ADAS Market Size & Growth Analysis Report 2026

The global ADAS market is expected to witness a significant CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). A number of applications have been developed under ADAS such as adaptive cruise control, electronic stability control, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot detection, forward collision warning, night vision system, pedestrian detection system, and so on. Even now, the companies are aggressively working in ADAS technology especially to augment self-driving technology.

Along with the automakers and auto-ancillary companies, start-ups and big IT companies are also working in ADAS technology and hence significantly contributing to industrial growth. For instance, Intel Corp. is working with Waymo LLC, a Google-owned company, since 2017 in self-driving technology, whereas ZF is working with NVIDIA.

In April 2019 German auto ancillary giant ZF, introduced ZF coPILOT, an intelligent ADAS to the safety and driving comfort of the vehicle. The new ZF coPILOT will provide improved quality in semi-automated driving and will surpass the performance of a regular Level 2 system for semi-automated driving. The commercial production will start in 2021.

Another IT company that has established a partnership is Wind River, which has collaborated with Intron Technology, a Chinese automotive electronics solution provider in September 2019. Both companies will develop embedded software for vehicles for better safety and reliability. In addition, the companies will promote domestic ADAS technology and the autonomous vehicle industry in China.

Some of the other recent development includes a partnership of OSR Enterprise Jaguar Land Rover in September 2019 to enhance ADAS and secure connected technology. Jaguar I-PACE is integrated with OSR Evolver. It is a fourth-generation AI control unit with advanced architecture, high processing power. Moreover, the system also monitors in-cabin driver and passenger behavior to enhance safety.

Another European company, Continental AG has entered into a collaboration with Germany-based startup company Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AAI) to developed ADAS and automated driving (AD) for the vehicle. Continental AG will develop a virtual simulation tool with AAI to create virtual environments based on HD-maps and AI-driven road-users. In October 2019 Elekrobit launched a new cloud-based tool for end-to-end software validation for the development of ADAS and autonomous driving system, which are available on Microsoft’s cloud platform Azure.

Global ADAS Market- Segmentation

By Technology

Camera

LiDAR

Radar

Wi-Fi

By System

Adaptive Cruise Control

Intelligent Park Assist

Electronic Stability Control

Automatic Emergency Braking

Blind Spot Detection

Driver Monitoring System

Forward Collision Warning

Lane Departure Warning

Night Vision System

Pedestrian Detection System

Other

By Type

Two-Wheeler

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicle

Construction Equipment

Global ADAS Market – Segment by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

