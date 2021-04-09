Capsule Hotel Market Analysis, Trends, Growth, Share and Forecast – 2027

Capsule hotels, also known as Pod Hotels, are a type of hotel developed in Japan, with lots of very small “rooms” (capsules) to provide cheap and basic lodging to customers who don’t need or cannot. It offers the services provided by more traditional hotels.

Japan is the largest market, down 3.18% to 81.13% in 2012 and 77.95% in 2016. The Asia-Pacific region will occupy more market share in the coming years, especially in China and the fast-growing Southeast Asia region.

Capsule Hotel Breakdown Data by Type

Single

Double

Capsule Hotel Breakdown Data by Application

Office Workers

Tourists

Others

The following players are covered in this report:

The Prime Pod Ginza Tokyo

Shinjuku Kuyakusho-mae Capsule Hotel

ENAKA Asakusa Central Hostel

Nihonbashi Muormachi Bay Hotel

Tokyo Ginza Bay Hotel

Oak Hostel Fuji

Nadeshiko Hotel Shibuya



Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Capsule Hotel industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Capsule Hotel Market Report

1. What was the Capsule Hotel Market size in 2019 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Capsule Hotel Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Capsule Hotel Market was the market leader in 2021?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.



