Modified Starch – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Modified Starch Market is expected to reach $18.31 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Modified Starch Market include Tate & Lyle, Roquette Frères, SPAC Starch, Qindao CBH Company, Emsland, AGRANA, Gromotech Agrochem Pvt. Ltd., Cargill, Ingredion, Tereos, Angel Starch Food Pvt. Ltd., Shubham Starch Chem Pvt Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), SMS Corporation, Global Bio-Chem Technology Group, and Avebe U.A.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include rising demand for convenience food, rapidly developing the pharmaceutical industry, increasing adoption of natural ingredients in food, and the functional properties of modified starch and their ease of incorporation in a wide range of applications. However, limited sources and the high cost of natural additives are restraining the market growth.

Modified starch is a chemically or physically altered food ingredients made from starch. This is done to achieve desired properties such as retaining water, gelling in cold solutions, and withstanding heat and acidity. Modified starch is also used by manufacturers in adding bulk by increasing the volume and mass of a product and reducing the use of more expensive ingredients like meat. These starches are also produced by enzymatic and genetic modification. Cross-linking within the starch makes the starch more resistant to heat. Modified starch serves many purposes in the food industry such as binding ingredients, emulsifier, and stabilizer useful in easy manufacturing of recipes and cookery.

By function, thickeners segment is anticipated to rise significantly in projected timeframe. Modified starch as a thickening agent intensifies the viscosity of a liquid without significantly changing its other properties. It is extensively consumed in the F&B industry, especially in sauces, puddings, gravies, and soups without altering the taste. It is also very useful for emulsifying the end-use products in various industries, especially in F&B products that contain flavored oils.

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is expected to be the significant growing market during the forecast period, due to the increasing demand for processed food because of a shift in lifestyle trends. Favorable government policies in agriculture trade to promote modified starch products and investments in the industry have created new growth opportunities in the Asia Pacific region. Countries, such as India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan depend on the agriculture sector to some extent for economic growth on account of it being a major contributor to their GDP. The Asia Pacific has accounted for a major chunk of the global production with high levels of development in the emerging economies.

Forms Covered:

• Powder

• Liquid

• Gel

Brands Covered:

• Clearam

• Resistamyl

• Emden

• Pure Gel

• Farinex

Raw Materials Covered:

• Potato

• Wheat

• Maize/Corn

• Cassava

• Tapioca

• Sago

• Yam

• Other Raw Materials

Applications Covered:

• Animal Feed

• Function Modified Starch

• Food & Beverages

• Industrial

• Other Applications

Functions Covered:

• Stabilizers

• Thickeners

• Binders

• Emulsifiers

• Disintegrant

Sales Channels Covered:

• Distribution Channel

• Direct Channel

Modification Types Covered:

• Enzyme Modified Starch

• Physically Modified Starch

• Chemical Modified Starch

• Resistant Starch

• Acetylated Starch

Production Methods Covered:

• Physical Methods

• Chemical Methods

• Enzymatic Modifications

• Genetic Modifications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

