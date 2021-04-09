Automotive Camera Cleaning System – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Automotive Camera Cleaning System Market is expected to reach $1.50 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 21.1% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Automotive Camera Cleaning System Market include Shenzhen Mingshang Industrial Co., Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Seeva Technologies, Kautex Textron Gmbh & Co. Kg, dlhBOWLES, Valeo SA, Waymo, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Ficosa Internacional SA, Magna Electronics Inc., and MS Foster & Associates, Inc.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include increase in integration of cameras in newer vehicles, rising demand for premium and luxury vehicles by consumers in several regions, and adoption of camera cleaning system for mounted cameras. However, rise in initial installment & maintenance cost of the vehicle and integration of pivoted camera is restraining the market growth.

The automotive camera cleaning system is a cleaning system to ward off accumulated dust and dirt on the cameras that are used to assist the driver’s vision. It comprises a reservoir tank, pump, hoses, connectors, and jets.

By vehicle type, the premium/luxury segment is anticipated to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period, as most premium vehicles are loaded with safety features and witness higher integration of cameras, and hence, offer significant opportunity to the market. Moreover, latest technologies are introduced in premium vehicles.

On the basis of geography, Europe region is expected to have considerable market growth during the forecast period, owing to high penetration of the automotive camera and camera cleaning system in the region. Moreover, stringent safety regulations and high concern for traffic safety among society in the region has led the region. Europe is home to several technology manufacturers and constant research and development by these players is likely to augment the automotive camera cleaning system market.

Nozzle Types Covered:

• Telescopic Nozzle

• Fixed Nozzle

• Nano Nozzle

Sales Channels Covered:

• Aftermarket

• Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Vehicle Types Covered:

• Commercial Vehicle

• Passenger Vehicle

Applications Covered:

• Mirror Camera

• Interjection Camera

• Parking Camera

• Front/Rear Camera

• CMS Camera

• Night Vision Camera

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

