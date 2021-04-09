Air Traffic Management – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Air Traffic Management Market is expected to reach $25.18 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 14.6% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Air Traffic Management Market include Acams Airport Tower Solutions, Adacel Technologies Limited, Advanced Navigation and Positioning, Altys Technologies, BAE Systems plc, Cyrrus Limited, Frequentis Ag, Honeywell International Inc, Indra Sistemas S.A., Intelcan Technosystems Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Leidos, Leonardo S.P.A, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies, Saab Ab, Saipher Atc, Searidge Technologies and Thales Group.

Modernization of air traffic management infrastructure, need for better airspace management and increase in investments on airports are propelling the market growth. However, high costs associated with air traffic management equipment and stringent regulatory norms are hampering the market growth. Moreover, development of remote & digital towers and introduction of unmanned traffic management framework to manage UAVs may provide ample opportunities for the market growth.

Air traffic management is considered to cover all activities related to ensuring the safe and disciplined flow of air traffic without any mistake. The most important objective of this management is reducing the congestion problem at the airports. Therefore, the key services include Air Traffic Control (ATC), Air traffic Flow Management (ATFM), and Airspace Management (ATFM).

Based on the airspace, the air traffic services (ATS) segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period. Increasing air traffic and airspace congestion and the need for advanced capabilities of the existing airspace are major factors that are expected to contribute to the growth of the ATS segment of the market during the forecast period.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing air passenger traffic, high investments in the modernization of airport and construction of new regional airports.

Investment Types Covered:

• Greenfield

• Brownfield

Services Covered:

• Support Service

• Maintenance Service

• ATM as a Service

Airport Sizes Covered:

• Large

• Medium

• Small

Airspace Classes Covered:

• Class A

• Class B

• Class C

• Class D

• Other Airspace Classes

Airspaces Covered:

• Aeronautical Information Management (AIM)

• Air Traffic Flow Management (ATFM)

• Airspace Management (ASM)

• Air Traffic Services (ATS)

Offerings Covered:

• Software & Solutions

• Hardware

Applications Covered:

• Simulation

• Aerodrome Operations Management

• Communication

• Surveillance

• Navigation

• Automation

End Users Covered:

• Military/ Tactical

• Civil /Commercial

Sales Channels Covered:

• Distributor

• Direct Sales

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

