Fabric Filters – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Fabric Filters Market is expected to reach $4.45 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Fabric Filters Market include MANN+HUMMEL , Parker Hannifin Corp , Pall Corporation, American Fabric Filter Co., Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., Hamon Corporation, FLSmidth Airtech, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Environmental Solutions, Ltd., Thermax Limited, Nederman Holding AB, Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc., American Fabric Filter, Berry Global, Inc., Fibertex Nonwovens and Johns Manville.

Growing manufacturing industries in emerging countries, increasing environmental concerns, stringent government norms on industrial water filtration, and the rising need for a safe and healthy environment at work locations are the major factors driving the market growth. However, increasing substitutes of fabric filters and renewable energy sources are restraining the market growth.

Fabric filters are devices that control air pollution and remove particulate matter from a gas stream by passing the dirty air through a layer of cloth. The particulate matter deposits on the cloth surface and the clean air passes through fabric filters which make the air pure. Fabric filters are necessary for a lot of industries, where air pollution control is needed. Among all the air pollution control technologies, fabric filters are the predominant particulate removal devices that are used in industrial processes.

Based on the end user, the food & beverage segment is going to have high growth during the forecast period due to the rising demand for ready-to-eat food, convenience food, and processed & semi-processed food, food & beverage industries across the world.

By geography, Asia Pacific held the largest market share during the forecast period due to the rise in population and urbanization, increasing investments in the manufacturing sector of the region, high consumer purchasing power propelling the growth of various industries in this region.

Media Types Covered:

• Liquid Filter Media

• Air Filter Media



Types Covered:

• Pulse Jet Cleaning

• Reverse Air/Gas Cleaning

• Shaking Cleaning



End Users Covered:

• Food & Beverage

• Metal & Mining

• Chemical

• Pharmaceutical

• Power Generation

• Steel Mills

• Municipal Waste

• Woodworking Industries

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

