Biodegradable Films – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Biodegradable Films Market is expected to reach $2.15 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Biodegradable Films Market include Taghleef Industries, Walki Group Oy, Kingfa Sci. & Tech. Co., Ltd., BioBag Americas, Inc., BASF SE, Futamura Chemical Co. Ltd., Cortec Corporation, Bi-Ax International Inc., Clondalkin Group, Plascon Group, Polystar Plastics Ltd, Avery Dennison Corporation ,Armando Alvares, British Polythene Industries PLC, AEP Industries Inc. and Barbier Group.

The growing awareness regarding plastic waste and its adverse impact on the environment, growing demand from the food packaging industry, and high demand from the agriculture & horticulture sector are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the higher cost of biodegradable films compared to conventional plastic films is restraining the market growth.

Biodegradable films refer to plastics that are degraded by microorganisms into carbon dioxide (or methane), biomass under certain conditions, and water. These films can be used with various other similar fillers such as waste paper, wood flour, and lime and they could be used in various granulation sizes and colors to change the external appearance of the material. Biodegradable films eliminate the need for removal and disposal while alleviating the negative environmental impact and can provide benefits of plastic mulch.

Based on the type, the starch blends segment is going to have high growth during the forecast period as starch blends are considered as excellent biodegradable fillers for their thermal stability property and for making minimal interference with the melt-flow properties of most materials. They can be used to reduce the cost and accelerate the biodegradation of composite materials.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the adoption of application of various environmental regulations as well as the rising government regulations regarding the ban on conventional plastic bags and global warming initiatives.

Types Covered:

• Polylactic Acid (PLA)

• Starch Blends

• Biodegradable Polyesters

• Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)

• Regenerated Cellulose

• Cellulose Derivatives



Crop Types Covered:

• Flowers & Plants

• Grains & Oilseeds

• Fruits & Vegetables



Raw Materials Covered:

• Aliphatic-Aromatic Copolyesters (AAC)

• Thermoplastic Starch (TPS)



Energies Covered:

• Electricity

• Crude Oil

• Natural Gas



Applications Covered:

• Food Packaging

• Cosmetic & Personal Care Products Packaging

• Agriculture & Horticulture

• Industrial Packaging

• Other Applications



End Users Covered:

• Retail Store

• Supermarket

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

