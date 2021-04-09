Corrugated Bulk Bins – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Corrugated Bulk Bins Market is expected to reach $19.55 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Corrugated Bulk Bins Market include Bulk Bin Packaging Company, Elite Packaging, Elsons International, Emenac Packaging, Greif Inc., International Paper Company, Larsen Packaging Products Inc., Mondi Group, Orora Limited, Packaging Corporation of America (PCA), Smurfit Kappa, Sonoco Products Company, Supack Industries Pvt. Ltd, and WestRock Company.

Increasing demand for food and pharmaceutical products, high demand for sustainable and durable protective packaging are the major factors driving the market growth. However, the availability of low-cost alternatives and volatility in raw material prices are restraining the market growth.

Corrugated bulk bins are made from corrugated board, which is a preferred packaging material, because of its sustainability, recyclability, and versatility. Corrugated bulk bins are manufactured from natural renewable resources, consuming high percentages of recovered fibers, which include old newspapers, mixed papers, old corrugated containers, and kraft papers, thus diverting these materials from the public solid waste stream. Corrugated bulk bins help in the hygienic transportation and storage of various foods and beverages.

Based on the application, the food segment is going to have high growth during the forecast period as corrugated bulk bins help in the hygienic transportation and storage of various foods and beverages. Corrugated bulk bins for the food industry are made using high-tech equipment to prevent loose thread contamination and adhere to hygiene standards.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for the corrugated bulk bins products in the food, automotive, chemical, pharmaceutical, and consumer goods industries from countries such as China, India, and Japan because of its functional properties such as safety, cost-effectiveness, durability, strength, sustainability, and logistical convenience.

Types Covered:

• Pallet Packs

• Hinged

• Totes

• Other Types



Formats Covered:

• Single Wall

• Double Wall

• Tripple Wall

• Other Formats



Load Capacities Covered:

• Below 1000 KG

• 1000-1500 KG

• More than 1500 KG



Applications Covered:

• Food

• Tobacco

• Consumer Goods

• Automotive

• Pharmaceutical

• Chemical

• Oil & Lubricant

• Building & Construction

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

