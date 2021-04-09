Intelligent Lighting Controls – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Intelligent Lighting Controls Market is expected to reach $30.93 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 19.4% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Intelligent Lighting Controls Market include Acuity Brands Inc, Lutron Electronics Co. In, Osram GmbHP, Philips Lighting, Schneider Electric, Honeywell Internationl Inc., Hubbell Incorporated, Legrand, Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc, LSI Industries Inc, Control4 Corporation, Cree Inc, Eaton Corporation PLC, Enlighted Inc, and General Electric Company.

Increasing household spending, lighting in commercial modernization, and expansion of this technology in smart cities are some key factors influencing the market growth. However, factors such as the high initial installation cost of smart lighting controls system acts are hampering the market growth.

Intelligent lighting control system or ILCS better energy efficiency it reduces energy use and allows temporary and permanent dimming of lighting depending on the nature of work in the particular facility. There are some advanced intelligent lighting systems which can store personalized lighting setting and provide tailored lighting solution in any room or space.

Based on component, the sensors segment held significant market share during the forecast period due to demand for sensors is increasing because of its features like dimming, and long lamp life, which is also anticipated to rise the demand for sensors.

By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a faster rate due to rise in government investments for developing smart homes in developing countries like China and India. A high rate of production and the consumption of the lighting products in the region are also attracting foreign key players to invest in the country.

Components Covered:

• Dimmers and Switches Actuators

• Ballasts & Light Emitting Diodes (LED) Drivers

• Gateways

• Intelligent Luminaries

• Microprocessors and Microcontrollers

• Power Controllers

• Relay Units

• Sensors

• Switches

• Transmitters and Receivers



Connections Types Covered:

• Wired Technology

• Wireless Technology



Light Sources Covered:

• Fluorescent Lamp (FL)

• High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamps

• Light Emitting Diode (LED)



Applications Covered:

• Automotive

• Commercial

• Hospitality

• Industrial

• Residential

• Outdoor Application

• Smart Cities

• Public Utilities

• Media & Entertainment

• Manufacturing

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

