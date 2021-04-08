Software Development AI Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Software development AI market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 42.30% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2027.

Growing interest in artificial intelligence, such as expert systems for solving project problems and understanding more uncomplicated code formats, will drive the artificial intelligence market in software development. The software development AI market is witnessing growth due to the reduction in time, effort, and cost of software applications aided by artificial intelligence.

Market Segments:

By Programminng Language – Python, R, Lisp, Prolog, Java, Others

By Development Phases – Planning, Knowledge Acquisition and Analysis, System Evaluation

By Approaches – Natural Language Processing Techniques, Neural Networks, Fuzzy logic, Ant Colony Optimization (ACO), General Algorithm, Tabu Search, Bee Colony, Data Mining, Others

By Application – Expert System, Project Management, Others

MARKET PLAYERS

AIBrain Inc.

Facebook

Fair Isaac Corporation

IBM Corporation

InData Labs

Intel Corporation

Microsoft

NVIDIA Corporation

Salesforce.com, Inc.

SAP SE

Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Software Development AI industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Software Development AI Market Report



1. What was the Software Development AI Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Software Development AI Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Software Development AI Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Software Development AI market.

• The market share of the global Software Development AI market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Software Development AI market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Software Development AI market.

