Automated Industrial Doors Market 2021| By Key Players, Application, Type, Share, and Forecast to 2027

The global Automatic Door Market size was valued at $22,400.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $41,745.0 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 to 2027.

Automated industrial doors help to easily open and close large doors in numerous factories, airports, ports and manufacturing facilities. Automated industrial doors have major applications in the industry due to the labor shortage faced by the industry, which is an important factor in accelerating the market growth over the previous year. For example, the application of automated industrial doors in the construction sector around the world has been vast and continues to witness rapid growth with the dissemination of new technologies, materials and concepts.

GLOBAL AUTOMATED INDUSTRIAL DOORS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Design Type

Sectional Overhead Doors

Rapid Roll Fast Acting Doors

Folding Hangar Doors

Others

By Industry Vertical

Factories & Manufacturing

Airports and Ports

Commercial

Automated Industrial Doors Market – Company Profiles

ASSA Abloy Entrance Systems AB

Record

Hart Door Systems

Gilgen Doors Systems

Gandhi Automations Pvt. Ltd.

Al BARRAK Industrial Group

Novoferm

Maviflex

Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Automated Industrial Doors industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Automated Industrial Doors Market Report



1. What was the Automated Industrial Doors Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Automated Industrial Doors Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automated Industrial Doors Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Automated Industrial Doors market.

• The market share of the global Automated Industrial Doors market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Automated Industrial Doors market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Automated Industrial Doors market.

