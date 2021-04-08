Payment Gateway Market Size, Share, Analysis, Applications, Sale, Growth Insight, and Future Forecast – 2027

The payment gateway market was valued at USD 17.2 billion in 2020, and it is expected to reach USD 42.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 16%, over the forecast period (2021 – 2027).

A payment gateway is a server and software that sends all information related to online transactions to a specific bank and sends information such as a bank’s response or payment success or rejection to the consumer. Payment gateways are widely known as mediators between banks and various e-commerce websites. This gateway acts as an intermediary between your e-commerce site and your bank. By encrypting sensitive data, this payment gateway can authenticate online transactions. Payment gateways provide security by providing an address verification system and card verification. This payment gateway provides communication between banks and online merchants.

Global Payment Gateway Segmentation:

By Type:

Hosted

Self-hosted

By Enterprise Size:

Large Enterprise

Small and Medium Enterprise (SME)

By End-User:

Retail

Travel & Hospitality

Healthcare

Education

Government

Utilities

Major Players

PayPal Holdings, Inc.

Amazon Pay (Amazon.com, Inc.)

Stripe, Inc.

Skrill Limited

PayU Group

Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Payment Gateway industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Payment Gateway Market Report



1. What was the Payment Gateway Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Payment Gateway Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Payment Gateway Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Payment Gateway market.

• The market share of the global Payment Gateway market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Payment Gateway market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Payment Gateway market.

