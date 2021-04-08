Duck Meat Products Market Industry Share, Size: 2021 Market Research with Growth, Manufacturers, Segments and Forecast – 2027

The duck meat market is poised to grow by $ 1.31 bn during 2021-2027 progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period.

Ducks are scientifically considered white lean meat due to their myoglobin content and classified by poultry. However, it is usually darker in color than most chicken and turkey parts and is often cooked differently. Therefore, duck can be considered red meat by culinary standards. Duck meat is much less fat than found in chicken breasts, but it is still rich in flavor and nutrients. Duck, like chicken, is rich in protein and iron.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full report of Global Duck Meat Products Market is available at : https://www.orionmarketreports.com/duck-meat-products-market/50924/

The duck meat market segments

Global Duck Meat Products Market, by Type

Whole

Cuts

Ground

Others

Global Duck Meat Products Market, by Category

Fresh

Frozen

Processed

Key Players

AJC International, Inc. (US), Delpeyrat SAS (France), Maple Leaf Farms, Inc. (US), Pepe’s ducks ltd (Austalia), Shandong New Hope Liuhe Group Ltd. (China), Courtin Hervouet (France), COOPERATIVE FOIE GRAS DE CHALOSSE (France), Charoen Pokphand Foods (Thailand), TCH Group (US), Luv-a-Duck (Australia), Lu Canard (Mexico), Ferme Uhartia (France), and Famille Dumecq – Canard des Landes (France) are some of the key players, in the global duck meat products market



Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Duck Meat Products industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Duck Meat Products Market Report



1. What was the Duck Meat Products Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Duck Meat Products Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Duck Meat Products Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Duck Meat Products market.

• The market share of the global Duck Meat Products market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Duck Meat Products market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Duck Meat Products market.

About Us:



Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:



Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404