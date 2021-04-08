Protein Supplement Market Analysis By Industry Size, Share, Revenue Growth and Demand Forecast To 2027

The global protein supplements market size was valued at USD 18.91 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% from 2021 to 2027.

Protein is a macronutrient that is essential for the body to build muscle, repair tissue, and make enzymes and hormones. It is one of the components of bones, muscles and skin. Protein is found in foods such as red meat, poultry, fish, dairy, eggs, nuts, tofu, and legumes, but is also available in a variety of supplement drinks, bars, and powders. For some, protein supplements can help as part of an overall nutritional plan. Protein is essential for muscle growth. Therefore, athletes and gym enthusiasts take protein supplements.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full report of Global Protein Supplement Market is available at : https://www.orionmarketreports.com/protein-supplement-market/50920/

Protein Supplement Key Market Segments:

By Type

Casein

Whey Protein

Egg Protein

Soy Protein

Others

By Form

Powder

RTD Liquid

Protein Bars

By Source

Animal

Plant

MARKET PLAYERS

Abbott Laboratories

AMCO Proteins

CytoSport, Inc.

Glanbia plc

Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.

MusclePharm Corporation

Nature’s Bounty Co.

NOW Foods

Quest Nutrition, LLC

Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Protein Supplement industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Protein Supplement Market Report



1. What was the Protein Supplement Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Protein Supplement Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Protein Supplement Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Protein Supplement market.

• The market share of the global Protein Supplement market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Protein Supplement market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Protein Supplement market.

About Us:



Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:



Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404