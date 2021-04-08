Dental Practice Management Software Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2021-2027

Dental Practice Management Software Market size was valued over USD 1.2 billion in 2019 and is expected to witness 11% CAGR from 2021 to 2027.

Dental care management software provides dentists and other medical professionals with a means to manage their day-to-day tasks. The capabilities of these solutions range from scheduling appointments, storing and exchanging information, recording and reporting contact information, to creating dental records, patient records, and treatment plan charts. This may also include a communication system for dental staff and billing assistance for insurance reporting and monitoring.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full report of Global Dental Practice Management Software Market is available at : https://www.orionmarketreports.com/dental-practice-management-software-market/50918/

DENTAL PRACTICE MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Delivery Mode

Web-Based Delivery Mode

Cloud-Based Delivery Mode

On-Premise Delivery Mode

By Component

Scheduling Software

Patient Communication Software

Invoice/Billing Software

Insurance Management Software

Major Players

Henry Schein Inc.

Patterson Companies Inc.

Carestream Dental

Curve Dental Inc.

ACE Dental

Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Dental Practice Management Software industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Dental Practice Management Software Market Report



1. What was the Dental Practice Management Software Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Dental Practice Management Software Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Dental Practice Management Software Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Dental Practice Management Software market.

• The market share of the global Dental Practice Management Software market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Dental Practice Management Software market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Dental Practice Management Software market.

About Us:



Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:



Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404