Nanosatellite & Microsatellite – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Nanosatellite & Microsatellite Market is expected to reach $5.69 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 18.3% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Nanosatellite & Microsatellite Market include Clyde Space Inc., GomSpace, Innovative Solutions In Space (ISIS) Group, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Planet Labs, Inc., Raytheon, RUAG Group, Sierra Nevada Corporation, Skybox Imaging Inc. and SpaceQuest Ltd.

Constant advancements in the miniaturization of technologies, such as electronics, low-mission costs, growing demand for earth observation related application and the increasing use of satellite constellations are the major factors driving the market growth. However, limited access to space is restraining the market growth.

Nanosatellites and microsatellites refer to miniaturized artificial satellites that weigh between 1 to 10 kilograms. They circle the earth in a polar (elliptical or circular) orbit and are usually launched at low altitudes. They travel at high speeds and offer optimum solutions for remote sensing, communications, and land observations. These satellites consist of various software, hardware, and data processing devices that are also used for geographical mapping, scientific research and navigation. The data obtained from these satellites is processed and used for improving water management and carrying out relief and defense operations.

Based on end user, the commercial segment accounted for considerable market share during the forecast period due as nanosatellites or microsatellites help commercial companies gather global real-time data and distribute the same at low prices to customers across a wide geographic area.

By geography, North America held largest market share during forecast period due to presence of large space organizations and private companies specializing in cutting edge satellite technologies.

Types Covered:

• Hardware

• Launch Services

• Software and Data Processing

• Space Services

Masses Covered:

• Nanosatellite (0-10 Kg)

• Microsatellite (11-200 Kg)

Orbits Covered:

• Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Non-Polar Inclined

• Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Syn-Synchronous Orbit

• Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Polar Orbit

Components Covered:

• Attitude Control System

• On-Board Computer

• Payload (Structure)

• Power System

• Propulsion System

• Telecommunication

• Solar Panel

• Antennas

• Sensors & Actuators

• Thermal Control System

Bands Covered:

• Ka-band

• K-Band

• X-Band

Applications Covered:

• Academic Training

• Biological Experiments

• Climate

• Communication

• Earth Observation and Remote Sensing

• Mapping and Navigation

• Power

• Reconnaissance

• Scientific Research

• Technology Demonstration and Verification

End Users Covered:

• Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

• Civil

• Commercial

• Defense & Security

• Educational

• Energy & Infrastructure

• Government

• Healthcare

• Information Technology (IT) & Telecom

• Manufacturing

• Maritime & Transportation

• Media & Entertainment

• Non-Profit

• Public Sector

• Retail

• Agency

• Broadcasting

• Independent

• Science & Environment

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

