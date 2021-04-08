Clinical Trial Management System – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Clinical Trial Management System Market is expected to reach $2,572.06 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 17.7% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Clinical Trial Management System Market include ArisGlobal LLC, BioClinica Inc., Bio-Optronics Inc., DSG Inc., eResearch Technology Inc., IBM Watson Health, Medidata Solutions, MedNet Solutions, Nextrials Inc., Oracle Corp., PAREXEL International Corp., Trial By Fire Solutions LLC and Veeva Systems Inc.

Rise in industry-academia collaborations, increasing number of clinical trials, rising technology adoption, and government support for research trials are the major factors driving the market growth. However, budget constraints and limited knowledge about advanced CTMS solutions is restraining the market growth.

A clinical trial management system (CTMS) is a software system to accomplish clinical trial data operations generated by pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies. A clinical trial management system (CTMS) manages up-to-date clinical data initiation from planning of research proposal to preparation, conducting and reporting generation. Clinical trial management system performs planning on budgets, report budgeting, clinical data management and report generation and accordingly the requirements of recipient companies vary from the future prospect.

Based on deployment mode, the enterprise-wide segment accounted for considerable market share during the forecast period due to its widespread adoption by the majority of end users due to its benefits.

By geography, Asia Pacific held largest market share during forecast period due to increasing government funding to support clinical trials and the presence of less stringent regulatory guidelines.

Deployments Covered:

• Enterprise-Wide

• On-Site

Deliveries Covered:

• Cloud-Based (SaaS)

• Licensed Enterprise (On-premises)

• Web-Based (On-demand/ Hosted)

Components Covered:

• Hardware

• Services

• Software

Applications Covered:

• Data Management Solutions

• Document Management Solutions

• Patient Management Solutions

• Site Management Solutions

End Users Covered:

• Academic Research Centers

• Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

• Hospitals

• Large Pharma-Biotech Companies

• Medical Device Manufacturers

• Small & Mid-Sized Pharma-Biotech Companies

• Healthcare Providers

• Body Contouring Devices

• Cancer Centres

• Clinics

• Universities

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

