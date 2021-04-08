Photonics – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Photonics Market is expected to reach $1,196.95 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.1% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Photonics include 3SP Technologies, Cisco Systems, Coherent Inc, Coherent, Inc, Finisar Corporation, General Electric Company, Genia Photonics, Inc, Hamamatsu Photonics, Huawei Technologies, Infinera Corporation, Innolume GmbH, IPG Photonics, Luxtera, Inc, Redfern Integrated Optics, Trumpf Group.

Increasing adoption of photonics products in various applications in developing countries and need for energy-efficient products are some of the key driving factors for the growth of the market. However, increasing product costs due to expensive components may hinder the market growth.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/photonics-market/request-sample

Photonics is a technology for generating and harnessing the light and other forms of energy which has quantum structure of photon. Photonics technology is used for lasers, optics, fiber-optics, and electro-optical devices among others. Purposes such as modulation, transmission, signal processing, switching, amplification, and sensing can be done through photonics.

Based on type, light emitting diode (LED) segment is going to have high growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing usage of LED in lighting and display applications which is attributed to its energy efficiency.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/photonics-market

By geography, North America is expected to grow at a faster rate due to the increasing adoption of advanced next-generation technologies in the region coupled with the increasing government funding in the R&D.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/photonics-market

Types Covered:

• Consumer Electronics & Devices

• Lasers, Detectors, Sensors, and Imaging Devices

• Light Emitting Diode (LED)

• Optical Communication Systems & Components

• Reflective Microdisplay

• Transmissive Microdisplay

Manufacturing Industries Covered:

• Laser Material Processing

• Lithography

• Optical Measurement

Applications Covered:

• Displays

• Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs)

• Photovoltaic (Light Sources)

• Medical Technology & Life sciences (Biophotonics)

• Measurement & Automated Vision

• Lighting (Compact Fluorescent Lamp)

• Production Technology

• Solar Energy

• Flat Panel Displays

• Metrology

• Sensing

• High-Performance Computing

• Image Processing

• Holography

• Terahertz Imaging

• Photonic Servers and Routers

• Iometrics

• Wireless Communication

• Surveying & Detection

• Data Communication

• Image Capture

Products Covered:

• Amplifiers

• Germanium (Ge) Photonics

• Indium Gallium Arsenide (InGaAs) Photonics

• Optical Interconnects

• Optical Modulators

• Optical Waveguides

• Photo Detectors

• Silicon (Si) Photonics

• Wavelength-Division Multiplexing (WDM) Filters

End Users Covered:

• Aerospace

• Building & Construction

• Consumer & Business Automation

• Entertainment

• Industrial

• Manufacturing

• Media, Broadcasting and Telecommunication

• Safety & Defense Technology

• Automotive

• Healthcare

• Military

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com