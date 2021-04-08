Digital Health Market 2021 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2027

The global digital health market size was valued at USD 96.5 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15% from 2021 to 2027.

Digital health is an internet technology tool used to record medical test results, drug information, and other services. The growing digital health market is expected to increase the demand for remote health, mobile health and other wireless solutions across nursing homes and hospitals to provide real-time health care services to patients. This is one of the most important advances towards an effective preventive diagnosis. This helps healthcare providers and patients track the progress of the disease in real time and identify the best steps to mitigate effects or achieve the fastest possible recovery.

Market Segments:

Based on Technology

Mobile Health (mHealth)

Connected devices

mHealth apps

Services

Electronic Health Record (EHR)

Web/cloud-based

On-premises

Telemedicine

Teleconsulting

Telemonitoring

Tele-education

Teletraining

Based on End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Individuals

Digital Health Market: Competitive Landscape Analysis

Apple Inc.

AT&T

AirStrip Technologies

Allscripts

Google Inc.

Orange

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Digital Health industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Digital Health Market Report



1. What was the Digital Health Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Digital Health Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Digital Health Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Digital Health market.

• The market share of the global Digital Health market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Digital Health market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Digital Health market.

