Drive By Wire -Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Drive By Wire Market is expected to reach $41.65 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Drive By Wire Market include ZF, TRW, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, SKF Group, Robert Bosch GmbH, DENSO Corporation, Peugeot, Nissan, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd., Mobil Elektronik GmbH, Kongsberg Automotive, Infineon Technologies, Ficosa Corporation (Panasonic Corporation), Nexteer Automotive, Danaher Motion, RLP Engineering, Continental, Audi and TORC Robotics Inc.

Rise in development of autonomous vehicles, stringent emission norms by governments & ruling bodies and increase in connected infrastructure are driving the market growth. However, high cost, limited public acceptance and possibility of data hacking are hampering the growth of the market.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/drive-by-wire-market/request-sample

Drive-by-wire is a semi-automatic computer control technology that replaces the conventional mechanical systems of a vehicle, such as throttle control, braking, steering and gear shifting by the application of electronic systems. Drive-by-wire machinery resituates the mechanical linkages along with electrical components which include batteries, motors, control units, sensors, actuators, and others. The application of these systems decreases the complete weight, as a result, making the vehicle much lighter.

Based on the component, the actuator segment is going to have high growth during the forecast period as electrically actuated brakes are compatible with technologies such as anti-lock braking system (ABS) and stability control because electric actuators can be controlled accurately with the brake system ECU.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/drive-by-wire-market

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have high growth during the forecast period owing to changing consumer preferences, increasing disposable income of the middle-class population, and cost advantages for OEMs due to availability of cheap labor and raw materials.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/drive-by-wire-market

Components Covered:

• Engine Control Module

• Actuator

• Electronic Control Unit

• Feedback Motor

• Electronic Transmission Control Unit

• Parking Pawl

• Electronic Throttle Control Module



Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Types Covered:

• Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

• Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

• Fuel-Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

• Hybrid Electric Vehicle



On-Highway Vehicle Types Covered:

• Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

• Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

• Passenger Vehicle

• Autonomous Vehicle



Sensor Types Covered:

• Park Sensor

• Brake Pedal Sensor

• Pinion Angle Sensor

• Throttle Pedal Sensor

• Throttle Position Sensor

• Hand Wheel Angle Sensor

• Gear Shift Position Sensor



Off-Highway Vehicle Types Covered:

• Construction & Mining Equipment

• Agricultural Tractors

• Forklift



Propulsions Covered:

• Electric

• Petrol

• Diesel



Applications Covered:

• Park-by-Wire

• Shift-by-Wire

• Steer-by-Wire

• Brake-by-Wire

• Throttle-by-Wire

• Suspension-By-Wire

• Acceleration by Wire

• Intelligent Headlight

• Road Sign Assistance

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com