Managed File Transfer Market 2021| By Key Players, Application, Type, Share, and Forecast to 2027

Managed File Transfer Market size exceeded USD 1 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 10% between 2021 and 2027.

Managed file transfer solutions provide secure real-time file transfer not only within the network, but also across a variety of different platforms. These solutions are widely adopted in fields such as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare and life sciences. It is also being implemented in IT and communications with government agencies to improve business processes and facilitate integration.

Market Segmentation:

By Deployment type:

Cloud

On-Premises

By Solution:

Application-centric

People-centric

Ad-hoc

By Service:

Consulting and system integration

Support and maintenance

Major Market Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in global managed file transfer market are IBM Corporation, Oracle, Axway, swift file transfer, SAISON INFORMATION SYSTEMS CO.,LTD., Broadcom, ACCELLION, GlobalSCAPE, Inc., Primeur, Signiant, Inc., Progress Software Corporation, Micro Focus , TIBCO Software Inc., Attunity, SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY, INC., Open Text Corporation., SEEBURGER, Inc., Data Expedition, Inc., FileCatalyst and JSCAPE LLC among others.



Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Managed File Transfer industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Managed File Transfer Market Report



1. What was the Managed File Transfer Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Managed File Transfer Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Managed File Transfer Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Managed File Transfer market.

• The market share of the global Managed File Transfer market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Managed File Transfer market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Managed File Transfer market.

