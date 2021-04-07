Managed Detection and Response Market Size, Share, Analysis, Applications, Sale, Growth Insight, and Future Forecast – 2027

Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Market is expected to reach $2.2 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Managed Detection and Response (MDR) improves incident response capabilities and threat detection monitoring through a turnkey method of detecting threats that evade other controls. Risk and security management providers understand the importance of MDR services and their environmental impact. New service providers have developed solutions to support enterprises seeking to increase their incident response and threat detection capabilities.

Market Segmentation:

By Security Type

Endpoint security

Network security

Application security

Cloud security

Others (ICS security and database security)

By Deployment

On-premises

Hosted

Major Players

The MDR market includes various major vendors, such as Arctic Wolf Networks (US), BAE Systems (UK), CrowdStrike (US), eSentire (Canada), FireEye (US), F-Secure (Finland), IBM (US), Kudelski Security (Switzerland), mnemonic (Norway), NetWorks Group (US), Optiv Security (US), Paladion (India), Rapid7 (US), Raytheon (US), Redscan Cyber Security (UK), and WatchGuard (US).



Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Managed Detection and Response industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Managed Detection and Response Market Report



1. What was the Managed Detection and Response Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Managed Detection and Response Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Managed Detection and Response Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Managed Detection and Response market.

• The market share of the global Managed Detection and Response market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Managed Detection and Response market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Managed Detection and Response market.

