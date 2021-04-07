Mobile Wallet Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2027

Mobile Wallet Market size was valued at $1,043.1 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $7,580.1 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 28% from 2021 to 2027.

Mobile Wallet market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market.

The market players operating in the mobile wallet market analysis include Amazon Web Services Inc., American Express Banking Corp., Apple Inc., Alipay.com, AT&T Inc., Google Inc., Mastercard Incorporated, PayPal Holdings, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., and VISA Inc.

Key Market Segments

By Type

Proximity

Remote

By Technology

Near Field Communication

QR Code

Text based/Short message service

Digital Only

By End User

Personal

Business



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Mobile Wallet Market Report



1. What was the Mobile Wallet Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Mobile Wallet Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Mobile Wallet Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Mobile Wallet market.

• The market share of the global Mobile Wallet market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Mobile Wallet market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Mobile Wallet market.





