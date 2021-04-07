US Cloud Migration Market 2020 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2026

US cloud migration market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). The market is mainly driven due to the increased adoption of cloud-based services in the country. Cloud computing refers to the on-demand access of data and programs from a centralized pool of resources.

The rising adoption of the cloud platform is attributed to the faster deployment of new capabilities in enterprises. Various factors can influence the adoption of cloud-based solutions by SMEs (small and medium enterprises) such as organization characteristics, competitiveness, and management strategies. The SMEs are adopting cloud services to enhance the flexibility and scalability of their performance in the business, and to lower the cost.

Furthermore, the growing number of enterprises creates significant demand for cloud migration services in the country. In the US, there were around 5,954,000 firms in 2016 which is further projected to grow nearly 5,997,000 in 2017 as per the data provided by census.gov. Moreover, the organization also stated that over the period 2016-2017, the number of firms in the country continues to increase that adopted the cloud migration services in the country. Firms having 20 to 99 employees have increased by over 6 thousand units. Whereas, firms having people around 100 to 499 increased by 1,700 units over the same period.

US Cloud Migration Market – Segmentation

By Deployment Type

· Public Cloud

· Private Cloud

· Hybrid Cloud

By Industry

· BFSI

· IT & Telecom

· Government

· Retail & Consumer Goods

· Healthcare

· Other (Manufacturing)

VMware, Inc.

