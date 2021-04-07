Malt Ingredients Market: Current Status, In-depth Analysis and Forecast Outlook 2027

Malt Ingredients Market was valued at approximately USD 16.9 Billion in 2019, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 22.26 Billion by end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of around 4 % between 2021 and 2027.

Malt is the process of converting grains such as barley and wheat into malt and can be used in applications such as brewing, distillation and food manufacturing. The grains are soaked in water to germinate and allow them to sprout. After that, it is dried with warm air. During the malting process, grain starch is transformed into simple sugars, including glucose and fructose.

Market Segments

By Form

Dry Extract

Liquid Extract

By Source

Barley

Wheat

Rye

Others

By Application

Food

BeveragesAlcoholic

Non-alcoholic

Major Players

Axereal

Vivescia

Rahr Corporation

Group Soufflet

GrainCorp Limited

Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Malt Ingredients industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Malt Ingredients Market Report



1. What was the Malt Ingredients Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Malt Ingredients Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Malt Ingredients Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Malt Ingredients market.

• The market share of the global Malt Ingredients market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Malt Ingredients market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Malt Ingredients market.

